Garden fresh summer corn salad

RICHMOND, Va. – Recipe Developer Ms. Keyshia was back and today created her Summer Corn Salad, the perfect side dish to any backyard barbecue. For more information you can visit Creating Like Keyshia on Facebook.

—Summer corn salad

2 cups fresh white corn

1/2 pint of grape tomatoes, chopped

1 med. Red bell pepper, diced

1 med. Green bell pepper, diced

1/2 bunch of cilantro, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 stalks of green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pinch of sugar

1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika

Mix all ingredients together in medium bowl. Chill and serve.