Football star Eric Hunter killed outside Hampton fast food restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. -- Eric Wardell Hunter, who led Hampton High School to a 1988 state football title, was killed Wednesday less than five miles from the high school where he once played football.

Hampton Police continue the search for Hunter's killer.

Police were called to the KFC/Taco Bell on East Pembroke Avenue in Hampton to investigate gunfire around midnight on Wednesday, WTKR reported.

There they found Hunter.

He had been shot multiple times.

The 46-year-old man died before he made it to the hospital.

"When you talked to him, when you're finished, he was going to tell you he loves you," Hunter's older sister Yvonne recalled.

Hunter graduated from Hampton High and played quarterback at Purdue University from 1989-1992.

"I think when he didn't make it in the pros, it affected him in a way that's just indescribable," sister Felicia Sanders said.

His sisters said Hunter got into trouble later in life and spent some time in jail.

The police investigation into Hunter's death remained ongoing.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.