CSX says its liable for falling railway debris and tries to stop it

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- How could CSX allow a trestle walkway for train workers fall into complete disrepair?

Colonial Heights wrecker owner Christy Palmer Archileti came within a whisker of being clobbered - or killed - by a falling section of the trestle catwalk Tuesday as she rescued a drowning Corvette beneath the Boulevard trestle as a train rumbled overhead.

"I didn't know if the train was coming down, if the trestle was coming apart," she told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil, who was filming the Corvette towing effort and captured the falling timbers. "I was just trying to get out of the way.”

CBS 6's Mark Holmberg went to the site and filmed what was left of the dilapidated walkway and asked CSX to comment about the railroad's liability for falling debris and how they try to stop it.

Holmberg says it doesn't look like they're trying hard enough.

Watch his report and commentary.

Friday morning, CSX crews will return to the site to plan the removal of the rest of the walkway.

“Single lane closures will be utilized during the day until the work is completed. At least one lane will be open in both directions during work hours, Colonial Heights Police wrote on Facebook.