Teen arrested for violent Chick-Fil-A attack

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police arrested an 18-year-old man charged in a violent attack outside Chick-Fil-A in Colonial Heights. The attack, reported at about 11:15 p.m. on June 29, took place outside the Chick-Fil-A along the 600 block of Southpark Boulevard.

Police were called to the restaurant for an attempted armed robbery.

“Officers located the victim who stated an unknown individual approached him in the parking lot, displayed a handgun, and attempted to steal his motorcycle,” a Colonial Heights Police spokesman said. “A struggle ensued between the victim and suspect, during which the victim was struck in the face and head with the weapon.”

The suspect eventually ran away.

Colonial Heights Police picked him up a short time later.

Keynan Malik Copeland, 18, was charged with attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, preventing a person from contacting 911, and abduction. Copeland is in jail and due in court September 27.

Witness can email news tips and photos here.