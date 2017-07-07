Chesterfield Police rewarding kids with free Slurpees with Operation Chill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- If you like Slurpees, you should probably be on your best behavior this summer.

That’s because Chesterfield Police is teaming up with 7-Eleven stores in the area for an initiative called Operation Chill.

This means the police department will hand out free Slurpee coupons to reward children who are observed doing good deeds, following laws and being positive community members.

The cool reward is for a free 12-oz. Slurpee at any participating store.

“We are grateful to 7-11 for this "cool" way to reach out to the community this summer,” Chesterfield Police wrote on Facebook.