HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Nikki-Dee Ray learned how to play... music... in this week's Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me?

"I had a great time at Talent Developing Studio," Nikki-Dee said about her most recent challenge. "I taught piano, violin, an even singing class. The people who work there are super creative and making the learning experience fun!"

Founded in 1993 by Jean and Dennis McEntire, Talent Developing Studio offers group lessons and private music lessons for all ages.