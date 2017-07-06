Fire in the aisle closes North Carolina Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKIN, N.C. -- Police are looking for the person, or people, who set a fire inside an Elkin, North Carlina Walmart on the Fourth of July.

"Walmart has several cameras in use and we are hoping the SBI in their investigation will definitely look at the videos and shed some light on the suspects," Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner told WGHP. "It could have been very serious for life and injury and of course property damage."

Walmart workers saw the smoke Tuesday night and helped evacuate the store while the Elkin Fire Department responded. The Walmart workers were able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The store was closed due to smoke damage.

"This is the main place, the only place, in Elkin to get anything and everything. So if Walmart closed, there's nothing," one frustrated shopper said. "Guess we have to drive to Winston or Wilkesboro or Mount Airy. Those are the closest ones."