Officer’s cruiser hit by car while responding to call

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond police officer's cruiser was struck from behind while she was responding to a call Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the officer was on her way to Walmsley Terrace for a report of a person shot when the right rear of her cruiser was hit by a car at the intersection of Jeff Davis Highway and Bells Road.

No one was hurt and no one had been charged in connection with the crash as of 5 p.m.

After a brief investigation, police deemed the shots fired reports were actually fireworks.

