Patton Oswalt engaged, one year after wife’s sudden death

LOS ANGELES — Patton Oswalt has found love again.

The actor and comedian, whose wife died in April 2016, is engaged to actress Meredith Salenger, a representative for the actor confirms to CNN.

“It’s official. I’m the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!” Salenger wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of her engagement ring.

Oswalt joked in a Tweet: “I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, ‘Will you be my Padawan of Love?’ She maced me but said yes later.”

Oswalt and Salenger, a voice, TV and movie actress, made their first public appearance together last month at the premiere of “Baby Driver.”

For Oswalt, the relationship marks a new beginning following the loss of his wife, Michelle McNamara, who died in her sleep unexpectedly last year.

Oswalt has been open about his grieving process, writing a number of moving essays about coping with loss and being a single father to daughter Alice.

“It’s 102 days later and I can confidently say I have reached a point where I’m crawling. Which, objectively, is an improvement,” he wrote in an emotionally raw Facebook post last August. “Maybe 102 days later I’ll be walking.”

The couple has not said whether they’ve set a date for their walk down the aisle.