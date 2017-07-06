× Snapchat video lands teens in Myrtle Beach jail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two teenagers were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary after police in Myrtle Beach received video of them inside an amusement park after hours.

The Snapchat video showed Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane, both 18, inside Myrtle Waves Water Park at about 4 a.m. Saturday, WMBF reported.

The video showed the teens eating Italian ice cups and at one point in the video, Larrimore said, “We went down all the slides.”

She also admited to “Jumping the fence” to get into the water park.

Police got the girls’ names through their Snapchat usernames and identified them through DMV records.

Both teenagers were charged with one count of third-degree burglary and booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail.