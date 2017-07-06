It’s time for grillin’ & chillin’ with Big Herm



RICHMOND, Va. – Local Caterer Big Herm from Big Herm’s Kitchen, fired up the grill in our backyard weather garden and walked us through creating his delicious homemade Grilled Pizza. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com



BIG HERM’S GRILLED PIZZA BAR

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 pkgs refrigerated pizza dough

• ½ cup flour

• 2 Tblsp olive oil

• 4 cups mozzarella cheese

• 2 cups pizza sauce

• 1 cup pepperoni

• 1 cup grilled chicken

• 1 cup mushrooms

• 1 cup onions

• 1 cup peppers

Directions:

1: Prepare the grill for high direct heat. In a small bowl place olive oil for greasing the grill grates and for brushing the pizza. Prepare the toppings in separate bowls so they are ready to go on the pizza.

2: Shape the pizza dough by rolling it with a rolling pin on a slightly floured surface. Cut dough in

a nice round shape, about 6-inches in diameter. Do not make a raised rim.

3: Once the grill is hot brush grates with olive oil. Then place a pizza dough round on a lightly floured cookie sheet. Let the dough slide off the cookie sheet onto the hot grill grates. Close the lid of the grill and let cook for 2 minutes.

4: It should only take a couple minutes if you have a hot grill. The top of the pizza dough will start bubbling up with air pockets. Then remove onto cookie sheet.

5: Brush the grilled side with a little olive oil, then cover with 1 ladle of sauce – no more, or you’ll end up with a soggy pizza. Sprinkle on your toppings, ending with Mozarella

6: Slide the topped pizza back onto the grill. If you are using a gas grill, reduce the heat. If working with a charcoal grill, close the vents on the cover almost all the way. Close the lid and cook for 2-3 minutes more, or until the bottom begins to char and the cheese is bubbly

