Farmer’s Market Restaurant chef fires back

PETERSBURG, Va. — The former head of a short-lived Petersburg restaurant has fired back at a group of investors that sued him last month.

Frits Huntjens, who was chef and operator of Farmer’s Market Restaurant & Bar during its four months in business, responded June 30 to the lawsuit filed by City Market Investors, a partnership between local real estate investors Alexander “Sandy” Graham Jr. and Tom Wilkinson.

In asking for the case to be dismissed, Huntjens denies claims that he broke the terms of the lease on the restaurant, as well as disputing that he owes $30,000 in back rent.

Huntjens also denies that that he owes CMI $100,000 for nonpayment of a promissory note, and allegedly misrepresenting himself as part of CMI to sign a $9,100 contract on a billboard ad for the Farmer’s Market along Interstate 95.

David Spiro, a Richmond attorney with Spiro & Browne who is representing Huntjens, said his client did not have any comment on the lawsuit.

J.P. McGuire Boyd, Jr., a Richmond attorney with Williams Mullen who is representing CMI, would not comment on the case.

