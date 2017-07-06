Showers and storms linger across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers and storms continue to linger across Central Virginia.
Scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon as the main upper-level system arrives in the Mid-Atlantic.
A few storms could be severe, with damaging winds the primary threat.
Friday will be the last day of decent rain chances before we get a break heading into the weekend.
Rain chances will be slim Saturday, with mainly dry conditions Sunday and Monday. Showers and storms will become more likely again next Tuesday and Wednesday.
A disturbance in the central Atlantic remains disorganized, but still, has the potential of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days.
37.566670 -77.475987