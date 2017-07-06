a Sweet Leanne Fletcher creation



RICHMOND, Va. – Local Baker Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen, is always whipping up delicious and decadent desserts. Recently, she stopped by our Backyard Weather Garden and showed Bill Bevins how to create her Strawberry Chocolate Trifle, the perfect sweet treat to end a dining experience. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

Sweet Leanne’s Strawberry Chocolate Trifle

Ingredients:

1/2 cup dark rum

1/2 cup brewed black coffee

8 cups chocolate pudding

1 cup reduced-fat sour cream

2 cups heavy cream

3 tbsp confectioner’s sugar

1 pound cake (cubed)

1 bar of dark chocolate (shaved)

1 1/2 pints of strawberries (cut in 4s)

Directions:

1. Prepare in a 3 QT trifle bowl.

2. Mix rum and coffee in small bowl, set aside.

3. Combine pudding and sour cream in a medium bowl, set aside.

4. In a mixer beat cream and confectioners sugar on high speed until stiff peaks form.

5. Start to prepare the cake… Arrange 1/4 of the cake pieces in bottom of trifle bowl. Drizzle 1/4 of the liqueur mixture. Spread with 1/4 pudding mixture; sprinkle with chocolate shavings. Top with 1/4 of strawberries, then 1/4 of the whipped cream/ Repeat the layering. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 8 hours or up to 1 day.

