The ‘Where to Find it Guide’ is out now!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Each year, R Home Magazine publishes its annual ‘Where to Find it Guide’ that covers everything from local antique stores and architects to pros you need for home repair and improvement. This years edition also features new businesses in the area, including 68 Home. Managing Editor Jessica Ronky Haddad along with 68 Home Owner Mariya Boykova invited Host Jessica Noll to the newly opened store and shared a fun preview of what viewers can expect from the magazine latest edition. You can visit 68 Home at 5 W. Broad St. in Richmond, or check out the stores latest finds on their Instagram account @68Home. Be sure to pick up the latest edition of R Home Magazine, for more information you can visit http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}