2 men shot in Richmond neighborhood
Midlothian pilot, 11-year-old son, injured in plane crash
Woman narrowly escapes falling debris from train trestle
Family heartbroken after brother was left to die in hit-and-run

Teaching your kids early how dollars make sense

Posted 12:11 pm, July 5, 2017, by


RICHMOND, Va. – It’s never too early to start teaching your children or grandchildren financial literacy.  Now that school is out for the Summer, it is a great time to start! Money Expert JB Bryan from JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc. stopped to share her tips on how you can get that conversation started. JB Bryan offers FREE Monday saving seminars every Wednesday at noon and on select Saturday mornings at 10 am at 3900 Westerre Parkway in Richmond. Pre-Registration is required. For more information you can visit www.jbbryan.com