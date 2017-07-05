Phyzique Fitness helps customers de-stress with exercise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The owners of Phyzique Fitness and Wellness Club in Henrico County said their business offers more than just weights and cardio machines.

In fact, the owners, Kandes Wirt and Robert Green, said they prefer to focus on a well-rounded, lifestyle for their customers, including ways to help them de-stress like yoga.

One of the trainers said she was inspired to start a gym when she dealt with weight gain in school.

“We bought our first home and immediately one of the spare bedrooms became a gym,” Kandes Wirt said. “And we bought all the equipment for it and I lost the 25 pounds by myself.”

Wirt said one of the the most rewarding parts of her job is helping people attain a healthy lifestyle.

