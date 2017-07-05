People have some questions about the design of this pool float

People have a lot of questions about a pool float being sold by retailers across the country.

Questions like, “Was one single woman consulted about this?”

Sam’s Club advertises the Aquaria Pasadena Pool Float as having “a fun marbleized design,” Fox 31 reports.

Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). pic.twitter.com/C76lv5ji33 — Jillian David (@JillianDavid13) July 3, 2017

But just about everyone else seems to think it looks like a giant panty liner.

“The Aquaria Pasadena pool float has got the same shape as a pad. It’s light blue, just like the fake period blood everyone uses in adverts for tampons. It’s quilted for your comfort,” a reporter for Metro wrote.

The comments on Twitter are enough to pull anyone out of a cranky mood.

“What’s the absorbency level on this thing?” @fanmomaf asked.

“If you don’t want to lose this on the pool deck, just pull off the adhesive strip on the back and attach it to your chair!” @bmmcgar suggested.

“I’ll wear my red swimsuit to complete the cosplay,” @wordblender wrote.

“Has someone made the surfing the crimson wave joke yet?” @elephantista asked.

“I suppose the Management just went with the flow,” @val_kudirka joked.

“Alternative theory – it was designed by a woman who was sick of the men in her family stealing all the pool float,” @verysimple responded.

The Pasadena Pool Float has been around for at least a few years, but we’re not really surprised that we haven’t seen any being used in real life.

In addition to the conversation-sparking design, they’re also pretty expensive. We found prices ranging from $79 to $109 at Amazon, Sam’s Club and Sears.