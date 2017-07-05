× Kings Dominion guest hospitalized; water ride temporarily closed

DOSWELL, Va. – A water ride remains closed at Kings Dominion amusement park in Doswell after a guest was injured on July 4.

Christina Orebaugh was visiting the park with her husband Steve on Tuesday. Her husband said they were riding on the Tornado water ride when they flipped over. His wife hit her head and he said that she “almost drowned.”

She was transported to VCU Medical Center and admitted for overnight observation.

Mr. Orebaugh said that his wife remains in a lot of pain.

Kings Dominion released the following statement:

On Tuesday July 4, around 2:00 pm, we received a report of a guest injury on the Tornado, a ride in the Soak City water park. Lifeguards who were at their posted positions in the water at the ride, as well as park medical staff, immediately responded. The guest was transported to the hospital. The safety of our guests and staff is always our number one priority and the ride remains closed at this time while park officials conduct an investigation.

Mr. Orebaugh claimed the park lifeguards and first aid were not responsive as he held her head out of the water and yelled for help.

The ride has been closed as part of an operational protocol while the incident is under investigation.

CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown spoke with Mr. Orebaugh and is interviewing family friends for a report at 5 p.m., on the evening news. You can watch on-air or online here.