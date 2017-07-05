Security guard indicted for first degree murder in Pokémon GO player’s death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A former security guard charged with the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in Chesapeake’s Riverwalk neighborhood was indicted for first degree murder Wednesday.

Johnathan Cromwell was arrested in January after police say he shot and killed 60-year-old, Jian Sheng Chen.

Court documents now list Cromwell with two charges, first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to WTKR.

At the time of the incident, Cromwell was a security guard for the neighborhood.

Police say Cromwell admitted to shooting Chen first through the driver’s side window and then side stepping towards the front of the van, while continuing to fire.

According to Cromwell’s lawyer, the 22-year-old was acting in self defense. They say Chen was trespassing in the area and drove his car towards Cromwell before shots were fired.

Chen’s family says their grandfather was playing Pokémon Go, and spoke little English.

Cromwell’s attorney previously asked a judge to lessen Cromwell’s charge from second degree murder, claiming the evidence showed Cromwell was justified in his actions of shooting Chen.

On Wednesday his attorney said, “It was unexpected. Now we’re focusing on going to trial.”

Cromwell is scheduled to have a jury trial beginning September 26.

