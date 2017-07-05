How to help Petersburg native Frank Mason win ESPY award

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg native and former University of Kansas guard, Frank Mason III, has one more chance to add more hardware to his college trophy stash.

The nation’s best college basketball player is nominated for an ESPY for the Best Male College Athlete.

This past season, Mason swept all the major national player of the year awards, winning the Wooden, Naismith, Cousy and Oscar Robertson awards after averaging nearly 21 points and over 5 assists per game.

He was also named the AP Men’s College Player of the Year as he led the Kansas Jayhawks to the Elite 8 and the Midwest Regional Final.

The Petersburg High School graduate was recently drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Mason is among five finalists for the Best Male College Athlete including Ian Harkes (soccer), Matt Rambo (lacrosse), Zain Retherford (wrestling) and DeShaun Watson (football).

Online voting is now open.

Voting and all categories will close when the live show starts on Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m.