Hokies land recruit with unique announcement

Virginia Tech landed another offensive line recruit earlier this week.

He is Jordan McFadden, a 3-star recruit out of South Carolina who had a very unique way of announcing his verbal commitment.

His four finalists were Tech, Duke, Rutgers and Michigan State. He lined up four friends, each with one of his finalists somewhere on their chest alongside a swimming pool.

One at a time, they were eliminated by being shoved into the water. Virginia Tech was the last remaining (and dry) option.

Tech now has 11 commitments for the class of 2018