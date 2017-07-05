Fireworks connected to three Chesterfield fires on July 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Chesterfield County firefighters said they were busier than last year’s July 4 holiday, and fireworks were found at the scene of three fires July 4.

One fire broke out in The Park at Salisbury apartment complex off Midlothian. The fire began in the 600-block of Kerri Cove Court just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

There was minor damage to the siding of the apartment building, but no residents were displaced. A fire official confirmed that the cause was discarded fireworks in the trash.

Earlier in the evening, the exterior of a home at Port Elissa Landing was damaged by fire. The blaze originated from fireworks discarded in the trash outside.

The home is located near Lucks Lane and 288. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters also battled a huge blaze in the 7600 block of Applewhite Lane that is still under investigation. Fire officials are looking for multiple suspects wanted for starting a brush fire that burned down a three-story barn.

There were actually two fires fought at the scene, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Crime Insider sources said they believe the suspects set off fireworks inside the back of a car. That fire then sparked another brush fire, an acre in size, just a few hundred feet away.

When fire crews arrived on scene they discovered the barn and a nearby car on fire.

At this point, investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

"We were able to locate the barn fire and there were reports of people leaving the scene," said a Chesterfield Fire spokesperson.

Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that a female was detained on the scene. Fire Marshals are still looking for two or three additional suspects.

There were no injuries during the fire.

There is no word on if the woman detained is facing any charges at this time.