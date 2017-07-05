× Driver dies in alcohol-involved crash in West End

HENRICO, Va. – A Henrico man who was driving without his seatbelt and under the influence of alcohol died in a July 4 crash, according to information released by police.

The crash took place just after midnight at the intersection of West Broad Street and John Rolfe Parkway.

An Infinity G35 sedan driven by 48-year-old Darrus Baker was traveling westbound on West Broad Street when it struck a GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle that was attempting to turn left from southbound John Rolfe Parkway onto eastbound West Broad Street.

The information provided by police confirmed that Baker ran a red light.

“The impact caused the sport utility to overturn,” said Lieutenant C. L. Garrett, with Henrico Police.

The three occupants of the Infinity were transported to local hospitals. The driver succumbed to his injuries.

The two passengers’ injuries were considered non-life threatening. The driver of the sport utility did not require medical transport.

The investigation determined the Infinity did not have the right of way when it entered the intersection, police said.

Police said that alcohol was considered a factor in this crash and that Baker was not wearing a seat belt. No charges are anticipated.

“Our condolences are extended to the Baker family during this difficult time,” Lt. Garrett said.