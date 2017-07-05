× 2nd Annual RVA Community Unity

RICHMOND, Va.–

The is Sunday, July 9, from 4 – 8 pm at The Round House in Byrd Park. The free event is an opportunity for the community to come together as one. Local businesses and organizations will offer free or discounted services to the community in the areas of health, wellness, education, voting etc. Free hamburgers and hotdogs and drinks will be served to the community. There will be music and games, a talk tent, Richmond Fire and Police offering information to citizens, and Nutsy from the Flying Squirrels will also be on hand.

This year’s event will feature three hosts Larry Willis, Kelli Lemon and CJ Richardson. Music will be provided by DJ Drake and Jay Baxter will be singing. The organization is soliciting the community for food, hamburgers and hotdogs, port-o- johns and a tent sponsor or cash to purchase these things. In 2016 RVA Community Unity was planned in three days by a team of 25 people to create unity in our communities. To volunteer and or support RVA Community Unity visit https://www.rvacommunityunity.com/.