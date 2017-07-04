Publix to open second Richmond area grocery store in late July

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Publix has announced they will open their second grocery store in the Richmond market on July 29 in Glen Allen.

The second grocery store to open in the area will be Publix at The Shoppes at Crossridge, located at 10250 Staples Mill Road. It is at the same location where Martin’s used to be.

The store will hold it’s grand opening on Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 a.m.

By the end of the month, Publix will have two stores open in the area.

The first Publix in the Richmond area is set to open on Saturday, July 15, at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Henrico County.

The first eight stores to open in this area will have Starbucks inside, including the Staples Mills and Wyndham Forest locations. A spokesperson said they aren’t sure if the remaining stores will have a Starbucks.

In February 2016, the Florida-based company announced plans to build the location at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive. Six months later the company revealed an expansion into the market through the purchase of 10 Richmond-area MARTIN’S grocery stores, the majority located north of the James River and in the West End.

Here are the 10 Richmond-area Martin’s grocery stores purchased by Publix:

Publix 6421 Martin’s 3460 Pump Road Richmond VA 23233

Publix 6429 Martin’s 3522 West Cary Street Richmond VA 23221

Publix 6433 Martin’s 10250 Staples Mill Road Glen Allen VA 23060

Publix 6434 Martin’s 2250 John Rolfe Parkway Richmond VA 23233

Publix 6435 Martin’s 10150 Brook Road Glen Allen VA 23059

Publix 6438 Martin’s 13700 Hull Street Road Midlothian VA 23112

Publix 6439 Martin’s 7035 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226

Publix 6494 Martin’s 3107 Boulevard Suite 15 Colonial Heights VA 23834

Publix 6498 Martin’s 9645 West Broad Street Glen Allen VA 23060

Publix 6499 Martin’s 4591 South Laburnum Ave. Richmond VA 23231