Police believe blue SUV involved in fatal I-95 hit-and-run: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. -- The SUV involved in an Interstate 95 hit-and-run that killed a woman on June 23 may be blue, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Police said a motorcycle was traveling north when an unknown vehicle came up the Broad Street ramp and cut in front of the bike, making contact with the front tire and causing it to go down in the roadway.

The operator and passenger were both in the road when a dark colored SUV struck the female victim and the motorcycle and kept going.

The passenger of a motorcycle, 41-year-old Carrie A. Friedhoff of North Chesterfield, died along I-95 north near Leigh Street around 9:20 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

The operator, 58-year-old Robin W. Friedhoff, was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources say the victim’s crashed bike has a blue scuff mark on it.

Those same sources say that the Virginia State Police are working with multiple witness accounts.

One witness told troopers she saw sparks fly and the back end of that SUV bounce off what she believes was the crashed motorcycle.

State Police are looking for the newer model SUV and its driver. Sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the SUV had to have sustained some damage and the driver had to have known that they had hit Friedhoff and the bike.

Officials urged anyone that spotted the SUV -- or saw anything related to the crash -- to call state police at 804-553-3445 or #77.