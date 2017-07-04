Flying Squirrels walk off Erie in front of record crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

C.J. Hinojosa's RBI single in the bottom of the 9th scored Daniel Carbonnel and the Flying Squirrels snapped a 5 game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Erie Seawolves.

A crowd of 9,810 packed into the Diamond, the largest crowd in Flying Squirrels history. Miguel Gomez had 2 hits and scored twice and Tyler Cyr pitched a scoreless 9th for the win.

Squirrels C.O.O. Todd "Parney" Parnell also explained how the team always manages to be home on the 4th of July, one of the busiest baseball days of the year.

"I've got some very good negotiating tools that I use" Parney explained. "Every team in the Eastern League is home on either July 3rd or 4th, so everyone has an opportunity to host a game around the 4th."

"We've always been very adamant to the league office that we would prefer to be home on July 4th."