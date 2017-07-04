× Pilot suffers life-threatening injuries in Buckingham plane crash

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A pilot suffered life-threatening injuries and a passenger was hurt their plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Buckingham County.

“Virginia State Police were called to the scene at 12:24 p.m.,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The plane crashed within the 100 block of Mountain View Lane.”

While Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, the FAA and NTSB have been notified.

The injured pilot was flown to UVA Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.