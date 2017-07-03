× Small plane crashes in Virginia field

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — A pilot suffered minor injuries when his small, private plane crashed in a field near Farmville.

“Virginia State Police were called to the scene at 1:17 p.m., Monday,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The cause remains under investigation at this time.”

The field where the plane crashed is located along the 700 block of Moore Road.

