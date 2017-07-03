Crews working fire at senior apartment complex in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a high rise apartment complex in Petersburg.

The incident is at the Lafayette House, located at 214 S Sycamore Street. The apartment complex is section 8 housing for the elderly.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the fire originated inside a room on the sixth floor of the building. Those sources also said one victim suffered burned and had to be pulled from the building.

Crews are in the process of evacuating the rest of the apartment complex.

Mutual aide has also responded from surrounding jurisdictions.

CBS 6 has a crew on the scene. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.