Father of four killed in Washington Redskins car on D.C. beltway

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Maryland -- While police continue to gather clues in hopes of establishing suspects, the family of 55-year-old Adriano Lombre wants justice. Lombre was found shot and killed Saturday night inside his car on Interstate 495 (the outer loop) at Pennsylvania Avenue.

"A Prince George's County Police Officer spotted the victim's car at about 11:55 p.m. stopped in a lane of traffic," a Prince George's County Police spokesperson said. "She stopped to check the circumstances of the stopped car and noticed the victim inside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene."

Lombre's daughter called her dad a friendly, energetic person.

"He had a good heart and he would always do stuff for you even if he didn’t know you that well," Christina Lombre told WDCW.

She said Lombre had just hosted a card party at his house and was coming back from dropping off a friend when he was killed.

"He was actually on the phone, like 15 minutes prior talking to my cousin saying that he was 15 minutes away. And, I guess he was at a light and somebody came up trying to take his car and he wouldn’t let them and they shot him," she said. "I just want the person who did it to at least speak up or turn their-self in. Or if anybody knows anything, to call the number that’s been provided, you know I just want justice."

Police asked anyone with information to call and leave an anonymous tip to 1-866-411-TIPS.