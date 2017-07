Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Petersburg standout and current Tennessee Titan offensive guard Quinton Spain returned to his hometown over the weekend to hold his second Football Skills Camp. Almost 150 kids were at the Andrew White stadium on the Petersburg High campus to improve on their skills and meet a current NFL star that played on the very same field the camp was held.

During the camp, Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham gave Spain a proclamation and declared July 1, 2017 as Quinton Spain Day.