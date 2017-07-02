Man in boat killed, children riding tubes hurt on Lake Anna

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A man in a boat was killed and two children on inner-tubes were hurt Saturday on Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

The body of Charles William Bowen, 53, of Orange, Virginia, was recovered several hours after the Saturday evening incident on the water.

“Two [people] in a boat made [an] evasive move to avoid another boat heading in their direction, ejecting both occupants from the boat,” a preliminary investigative report from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries read. “The boat then proceeded to run over the line of two minors on tubes that were being towed by a separate boat.”

The children on the tubes were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the report indicated. The second adult in the boat with Bowen also suffered a non-life threatening injury.

In an 11-minute Facebook LIVE video recorded shortly after the crash, a witness reported the boat was “spinning out of control” with no one inside.

“I saw this yellow boat screaming [past me at] about 70 plus miles an hour, so me being a jet skier, I like to chase these fast boats and jump the waves, but I couldn’t catch it no matter how fast I went,” witness Justin Armel said. “Next thing you know, I saw the boat go up in the air [and] come down.”

Armel, 40, of Winchester, said he did not see the actual crash, just the moments before and after.

“The people [in the boat] were having a great time as they sped by us,” he said. “I just thought it was going so fast [and] they hit a wake and flew out. Then the boat just start spinning out of control in circles.”

Investigators said alcohol was involved in the incident and charges in this case were pending.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.