Police identify man shot to death in shopping center parking lot

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in a Fredericksburg shopping center parking lot early Saturday morning that left one man dead.

Police said at around 1:58 a.m. they received a call for shots fired in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot located in the 2000 block of Plank Road.

When officers responded to the scene they discovered shell casings in the parking lot.

A short time later, the Communications Center received a call from Mary Washington Hospital that a male with gunshot wounds was brought to the emergency room.

The victim, identified as Alon Alvin Clipper, 23, of King George County, later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call the police immediately at 540-373-3122.

To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.