New Kent man arrested after woman found shot in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A New Kent County man has been arrested in connection to a shooting Friday morning in Henrico County, near Nine Mile Road.

Michael Malcolm Willoughby, 32, has been charged with shooting into occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, and assault and battery.

Police said at about 7:35 a.m., officers responded to area of E Richmond Rd and Nine Mile Road in reference a shooting.

A woman was found shot inside a car at the Sunoco gas station on Nine Mile Road, near Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County.

Police say their investigation discovered that the incident occurred in the area of Kenway Avenue and Nine Mile Road, but the victim responded to the gas station to notify police.

Investigators say it was reported that there was a verbal altercation between the victim and Willoughby, who were in separate vehicles. It was alleged that Willoughby shot the victim.

A short time later Willoughby was apprehended and arrested.

The woman was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries police described as non-life threatening.

Police say that Willoughby is known to the victim. Their investigation is ongoing.