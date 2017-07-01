× Nine displaced in two overnight fires in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire crews were busy battling two fires that occurred two hours apart and displaced a total of nine people in the city early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the first fire on the 1000 block of St. James Street at approximately 3:15 a.m. and arrived on scene four minutes later. Initial reports suggested that someone was still inside, but upon arrival firefighters found that everyone had self evacuated.

The fire was marked under control just before 3:30 a.m.

The Red Cross was notified to possibly assist three adults and four children who were displaced in the fire.

A little over two hours later, crews responded to a call at 5:45 a.m. for a fire at the Don’t Look Back Mexican restaurant on the 2900 block of West Cary Street. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the rear on the first and second floors of the business. That fire was marked under control at 6:27 a.m.

Red Cross was notified to assist an adult male and female who were displaced in that fire.

Both fires are currently under investigation to determine their respective causes.