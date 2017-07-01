× Man transported to hospital after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Richmond’s Northside Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received a call around 4:38 p.m. for a man shot in the 2200 block of 3rd Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are still looking for a suspect in the shooting, but there is no available description at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.