13-year-old injured in Richmond hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. – A 13-year-old suffered minor injuries Saturday evening after being struck by a van on Richmond’s Northside.

Police said the hit-and-run happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 3rd Avenue. The van was last seen headed toward Magnolia Street.

Investigators said the teen sustained minor bumps and bruises and was transported to VCU Medical Center to be checked out.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.