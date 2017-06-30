Veterans heal their emotional wounds at VCU Vet Art Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just days before Independence Day, veterans from Central Virginia and across the Commonwealth came to VCU to heal through art.

The veterans, some who have been wounded in combat, use art to help heal their emotional wounds and bring them closer to home.

The event came about through a partnership between VCU and CreatiVets, a nonprofit dedicated to healing combat veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries through creating art.

The veterans revealed their work Friday night at the VCU School of the Arts.

Watch the video as reporter Mark Holmberg and photographer Eli Gardiner share their stories.