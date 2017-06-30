Don’t chuck that shuck!

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program, a program of VCU Rice Rivers Center, went planting on the Piankatank River. The goal – to help restore wild oyster populations, improve water quality and provide new fish habitat. More than 300 bushels of shell collected from area restaurants and businesses was cleaned and seeded with baby oysters. Thanks to the program and the tireless work of volunteers, those 750,000 spat-seeded shells are now hard at work growing into an important filtration system for Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay.

Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program – http://ricerivers.vcu.edu/community-engagement/oyster-shell-recycling/