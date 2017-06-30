Gunman opens fire inside New York hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot by a man wearing a white lab coat inside a New York City hospital, officials told WPIX.

Gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. ET inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD. In a tweet, police told people to avoid the area around the hospital.

Multiple people were shot, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to police.

A police source told WPIX the shooter, who may be a doctor, has barricaded himself inside the facility. Over an hour later, the police said that the shooter was dead.

Aerial footage of the scene showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.

#BREAKING: 4-6 people shot in #BronxLebanonHospital. Suspect is believed to be doctor wearing blue shirt/lab coat. — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) June 30, 2017

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

This is a developing story; refresh for updates