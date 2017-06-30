Gunman opens fire inside New York hospital

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot by a man wearing a white lab coat inside a New York City hospital, officials told WPIX.
Gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. ET inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD. In a tweet, police told people to avoid the area around the hospital.
Multiple people were shot, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to police.
A police source told WPIX the shooter, who may be a doctor, has barricaded himself inside the facility. Over an hour later, the police said that the shooter was dead.
Aerial footage of the scene showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.
