Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Hull Street intersection

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened around 9:54 p.m. at the intersection of Hull Street and Fordham Roads.

Investigators said the crash happened when the motorcycle struck an SUV at a Fordham Rd. traffic light.

The motorcyclist has been transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. The occupants in the SUV were unharmed.

Police say alcohol is considered a factor in the crash. Their investigation is ongoing.

