RICHMOND, Va. - Go-Karts Plus is a family operation, that is perfect for your family to visit this Summer. Jessica Noll stopped by the park recently and enjoyed a fun tour of everything it has to offer from Owners Bob and Jeff Miller. Parking and admission to the park is FREE. Go-Karts Plus is located at 6910 Richmond Road in Williamsburg. For more information you can call 757-564-7600 or visit http://www.gokartsplus.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GO-KARTS PLUS}