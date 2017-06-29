× Fourth of July local fireworks guide

There are plenty of opportunities this Independence Day to see fireworks! In addition to the planned events, breweries and bars in Scott’s Addition will be hosting parties around the grand finale fireworks show at the Diamond.

Saturday, July 1

Fireworks at Kings Dominion

When: July 1-4

Where: 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, Virginia

Cost: price of admission to park.

Second Annual Innsbrook Pavilion, Taste of Virginia 2017

When: 3:30 – 9:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Sunday, July 2)

Where: 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen, VA 23060

What: Food, Beer & Wine Festival

There will be local food, wine, beer, artisans, kids’ zone, bands and a fireworks finale.

Cost: General admission tickets are $10 and VIP tickets are $70.

Bring $5 for parking per car.

For more information, click here.

Monday, July 3

Busch Gardens celebrates Independence Day

When: July 3, 4 from 9:30 p.m.- 9:45 p.m.

Where: 1 Busch Gardens Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Cost: price of admission to park.

Tuesday, July 4

Ashland, The annual Fourth of July Old Fashioned Parade and Celebration

When: 10 p.m.

Where: SOU Athletic Field; Viewable from most parts of Ashland

Cost: FREE

What: Public Fireworks Display presented by Ashland Chamber of Commerce

Colonial Heights Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. (rain date: July 5)

Where: 116 Southgate Square/off Charles Dimmock Parkway, Best viewing spots will be off Interstate 95, Exit 53 or 54 in the Southgate Square/Wal-Mart Area.

Cost: FREE

Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Dogwood Dell Fourth of July Celebration

When: 7:30 p.m. (fireworks at dusk)

Where: Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, 600 S Boulevard, Richmond VA 23220

What: Enjoy a free family Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell with Carillon bells and Richmond Concert Band. Come a bit early to get a seat within the Dell, bring the family and friends, and of course your picnic supper. The concert begins at 7:30pm, just after the Carillon concert.

Flying Squirrels Fireworks at the Diamond

When: Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Where: 3001 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220

What: The Squirrels take on the SeaWolves, followed by a fireworks extravaganza after the game.

Cost: $8 general admission or $10 general admission insurance

Fourth at the Fort, Independence Day Celebration

When: 5 p.m. (fireworks at 9:30 p.m.)

Where: Williams Stadium, 836-898 Lee Ave, Fort Lee VA 23801

Cost: FREE

Admission and parking are free and open to the general public. KidZone tickets are $1 each or $20 for an unlimited access armband. To access Fort Lee for this event, drivers must be able to show a Driver’s License, current vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Adult passengers must show a Driver’s License or other government-issued photo identification. All vehicles are subject to search.

Goochland Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. (rain date: July 5)

Where: Goochland Sports Complex — 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland

Cost: FREE

What: Bring the whole family and enjoy a night under the stars with Goochland’s fireworks. Park, picnic and watch the fireworks. No tailgating and alcohol prohibited.