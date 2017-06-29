Black & White Affair charity event raises $30,000 for student scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local non-profit isn’t taking the summer off just because students are out of school. Leaders of the KLM Scholarship Foundation are busy working to plan a scholarship awards ceremony for deserving students.

Founder Kimberley L. Martin says their annual Black and White Affair gala that drew in hundreds of generous supporters tipped the organization’s scholarship offers beyond the $30,000 mark.

In April, the Black and White Affair was held at the Science Museum of Richmond. This summer, the proceeds raised will be given in the form of book scholarships to students who attend Virginia colleges and universities.

So far, at least 30 students will receive an award. This is the KLM Scholarship Foundation’s 15th year serving students in Virginia.

Martin says the non-profit is run completely by volunteers. The group is planning various fundraisers throughout the year to “keep the giving going.”

For more information on how you can help, visit www.klmfoundation.org.