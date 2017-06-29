8 Virginia residents indicted on federal drug and firearms charges

RICHMOND, Va. — Eight Virginia residents, including a Caroline County man, have been indicted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges related to an investigation into a heroin trafficking conspiracy.
The indictment was announced Thursday evening as a result of a two-year joint investigation by the DEA, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Virginia State Police, and local law enforcement agencies.
Dominic Brown, 27, of Caroline County, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
Brown’s jury trail is scheduled for August 14.
Lawrence Buckner, 37, of King George County, was arraigned Thursday at the federal courthouse in Richmond.
He is facing three federal charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone maintain drug involved premises possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Here are the remaining suspects charged in federal indictments:
Dwayne Alonzo Proctor, 37, of Westmoreland
Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl and Oxycodone;
Distribution of Heroin;
Distribution of Fentanyl;
Maintain Drug Involved Premises;
Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Terrell Sylvester Johnson, 28, of Westmoreland
Conspiracy to distribute Heroin, Fentanyl and Oxycodone
Distribution of Heroin
Maintain Drug Involved Premises
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Jeffrey Diaz Dudley, 26, of Westmoreland
Conspiracy to distribute Heroin, Fentanyl and Oxycodone
Distribution of Heroin
Distribution of Fentanyl
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Clifton Wayne Howdershelt, 37, of King George
Distribution of Heroin
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Edward Wayne Shupe, 47, of King George
Distribution of Heroin
Kim Eileen Capps, 47, Fairfax
Distribution of Heroin