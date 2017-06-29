8 Virginia residents indicted on federal drug and firearms charges

RICHMOND, Va. — Eight Virginia residents, including a Caroline County man, have been indicted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges related to an investigation into a heroin trafficking conspiracy.

The indictment was announced Thursday evening as a result of a two-year joint investigation by the DEA, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Virginia State Police, and local law enforcement agencies.

Dominic Brown, 27, of Caroline County, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Brown’s jury trail is scheduled for August 14.

Lawrence Buckner, 37, of King George County, was arraigned Thursday at the federal courthouse in Richmond.

He is facing three federal charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone maintain drug involved premises possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Here are the remaining suspects charged in federal indictments:

Dwayne Alonzo Proctor, 37, of Westmoreland

Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl and Oxycodone;

Distribution of Heroin;

Distribution of Fentanyl;

Maintain Drug Involved Premises;

Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Terrell Sylvester Johnson, 28, of Westmoreland

Conspiracy to distribute Heroin, Fentanyl and Oxycodone

Distribution of Heroin

Maintain Drug Involved Premises

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Jeffrey Diaz Dudley, 26, of Westmoreland

Conspiracy to distribute Heroin, Fentanyl and Oxycodone

Distribution of Heroin

Distribution of Fentanyl

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Clifton Wayne Howdershelt, 37, of King George

Distribution of Heroin

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Edward Wayne Shupe, 47, of King George

Distribution of Heroin

Kim Eileen Capps, 47, Fairfax

Distribution of Heroin