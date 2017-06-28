Woman wanted for James Center wallet theft

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police released a photo of a woman wanted for stealing someone’s wallet from the James Center in downtown Richmond.

“At approximately noon on Thursday, June 8, a woman reported her wallet was stolen from an office area in the James Center on East Cary Street,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “First Precinct detectives believe the suspect used a credit card from the stolen wallet soon after the theft at the Target store on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.”

Anyone who can identify the woman in the photo was asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Hewitt at 804-646-0576 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.