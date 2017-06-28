More babies are born hooked on drugs due to opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A baby is born hooked on drugs every 25 minutes in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because they were exposed to the drug while in their mother's womb. After birth, those children suffer from withdrawal -- called Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS).

NAS can happen with a variety of drugs, including some prescription painkillers.

The syndrome can cause low birth weight and other complications that can lead to hospitalization.

A group of Virginia lawmakers and state health experts have created an initiative to try to prevent an increase of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) in babies.

The Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative will include addressing the national opioid crisis and how it impacts pregnant women and their babies.

Wednesday, March of Dimes, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Virginia Section, and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association will host a news conference announcing the formation of the new collaborative.

The event is at the Virginia State Capitol at 10:30 a.m.

