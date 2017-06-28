Trooper Walter’s accused killer now charged with Capital Murder

RICHMOND, Va. — The man accused of killing Virginia State Trooper Michael Walter has now been charged with Capital Murder.

Travis Ball, 27, was indicted in Richmond Circuit Court Wednesday.

Ball shot and killed the Virginia State Police special agent after Trooper Walter approached the car where Ball in Richmond’s Mosby Court community the evening of Friday, May 26, 2017, according to police.

A search warrant affidavit stated, the driver of the car (who CBS 6 is not identifying because he is a key witness) was in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet sedan on Redd Street in the city of Richmond when he was approached by two police officers.

“A Richmond PD officer approached the driver side and detained (the driver),” the affidavit continued. “A Virginia State police special agent approached the passenger side and made contact with Travis Ball, who was seated in the front passenger seat. The driver observed a scuffle between Ball and the special agent. The driver then noticed a gun in Ball’s hand near the agent’s head. The driver heard a gunshot and noticed the agent was down. Ball fled from the scene.”

Ball surrendered to law enforcement the next morning at a relative’s home in the Northern Neck.

Prior to Wednesday’s indictment, Ball had only faced malicious wounding and firearms charges in relation to the fatal shooting.

He is being held without bond at the Richmond City jail. A July 13 hearing will likely be pushed back due to the new charge.

Remembering Michael Walter

In addition to being a Virginia State Police Special Agent, Trooper Walter was a wrestling coach who co-founded Blackhawk Gym in Powhatan.

“Mike lived and breathed energy,” Rob McMillin, with Blackhawk Wrestling, said. “And passion was certainly part of it, but he also had a bedrock sense of value and character that he displayed throughout his life and also exemplified before the people he was mentoring.”

Funeral services for Trooper Walter took place Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Powhatan High School.

Law enforcement from around the region traveled to Powhatan to pay their respects.